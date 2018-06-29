St. Louis County Police Kill Suspect

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County Police have shot and killed a man they say pointed an assault rifle at them.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police haven't released the man's identity. Police spokesman Randy Vaughn says officers had gone to question the man early Saturday about a stolen car. Vaughn says when two officers arrived at the man's apartment, he opened the door holding an assault rifle and "racked it, chambering a round."

Both officers then fired at the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Vaughn says police recovered the rifle and several other weapons from the man's home.

Vaughn says the officers are on administrative leave until the investigation is completed.