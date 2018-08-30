St. Louis County police using streamlined applications

CLAYTON — Law enforcement officials in St. Louis and St. Louis County say a streamlined application process has helped with police recruitment.

St. Louis County Chief Jon Belmar says that a county police recruitment process that once took eight to 13 months now takes about six months. Belmar says as a result, his department is about 11 officers over its authorized strength of 880, including 41 who are just starting the academy.

Belmar says resignations that peaked at a rate of 1.6 officers per week following unrest in Ferguson due to the fatal shooting of Michael Brown have slowed.

Police officials tell the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that condensed background investigations, online applications and flexibility in candidate testing locations have also helped with recruitment.