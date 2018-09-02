St. Louis County Private School Gets $21.5 Million Gift

LADUE, Mo. (AP) -- A $21.5 million donation to a private school in St. Louis County will allow the school to build an advanced science and math center.

On Tuesday, Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School in Ladue announced the gift from the McDonnell family, along with plans to build the science and math facility. The gift is the largest-ever to the school and one of the largest ever for any St. Louis-area school.

James McDonnell III is a 1954 graduate of MICDS, and his wife, Elizabeth, graduated in 1958. James McDonnell III is founder of McDonnell Aircraft.