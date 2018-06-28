St. Louis County Required Unnecessary ID at Polls

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- In the 2000 presidential election, St. Louis city had lots of Election Day problems that resulted in lawsuits and a federal consent decree. But recent elections in St. Louis, including Tuesday's, have gone smoothly, raising hopes the city can shed its reputation for election problems. Now, apparently, it's St. Louis County's turn to take the heat. Missouri Secretary of State Robin Carnahan contacted the U.S. Attorney's office after learning St. Louis County had issued polling place notification cards instructing voters to bring a signature ID card with them to the polls. It's not required by law. Carnahan's office says the practice may have confused or even intimated voters. St. Louis County election official John Diehl says the same card has been used since at least 1998, and never before prompted any complaints.