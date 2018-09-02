St. Louis County Town Looks to Dissolve Police

By: The Associated Press

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS (AP) - A cash-strapped town in St. Louis County wants to dissolve its police force to save money, but some residents aren't happy about the proposed move.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Breckenridge Hills City Council debated a proposal Monday night to eliminate the 21-member local police department and instead pay the neighboring city of St. Ann $50,000 annually to provide law enforcement.

Mayor Jack Shrewsbury told elected leaders and a crowd of 120 residents at the council meeting that the move would save Breckenridge Hills $400,000 a year.

The council is scheduled to consider an $850,000 annual contract with St. Ann when it meets again next month.