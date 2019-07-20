St. Louis County Woman Embezzled $30,000 from Two Schools

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis County woman faces sentencing May 22 after admitting that she embezzled around $30,000 from two schools.

Federal prosecutors say 42-year-old Stacey Brotherton pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to two counts of mail fraud. The crimes happened from 2010 to 2013.

Brotherton manipulated payroll records at Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School, sending paychecks to bank accounts she controlled. She then worked as a payroll consultant at a second, unnamed school, where she sent a phony paycheck in the name of a substitute teacher to her own account.