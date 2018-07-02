St. Louis County woman on short list of Mars candidates

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis County woman wants to go to Mars, and she's inching closer to that opportunity.

KMOX Radio reports that 30-year-old Maggie Duckworth of Bridgeton found out this week that she is among 100 people still in the running for a permanent trip to Mars.

The Dutch non-profit Mars One is seeking 24 people to live and start a human colony on the Red Planet. Duckworth submitted her application video and remains enthusiastic about the opportunity.

The goal for Mars One is to begin launching six teams of four people each on the one-way trip in 2024. It isn't clear when the final 24 will be chosen.