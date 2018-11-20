St. Louis Couple Charged in Death of Stepdaughter

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his nearly 2-year-old stepdaughter, saying he punished the girl because she climbed on a counter and stole a piece of cake.

Twenty-three-year-old Deonte Evans was also charged Tuesday with child abuse and armed criminal action in the death of Jabria Phillips. The child died Tuesday of blunt force trauma.

The girl's mother, 23-year-old Shanika M. Evans, was charged with first-degree child endangerment. Court documents say she didn't tell medical authorities that her husband hit the child until the girl was taken to a hospital.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports court documents indicate the girl had other injures from a previous incident.

Online court documents don't indicate if the couple has attorneys.