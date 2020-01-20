St. Louis couple together for nearly 65 years dies on the same day
ARNOLD, MO - A couple who had been together for nearly 65 years have died on the same day at a St. Louis-area nursing home.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jack and Harriet Morrison's beds were placed next to each other, allowing them to hold hands. Eighty-six-year-old Jack died first on Jan. 11, and eighty-three-year-old Harriet died later that day.
The couple went on their first date on Halloween of 1955, and they married about six months later. The couple's niece, Sue Wagener, called it a love story for the books.
Together, the couple ran and grew V-K Bus Lines while raising Wagener and their two sons.
More News
Grid
List
HOLDEN— Law enforcement officers in Holden, Missouri have taken a man into custody after a homicide Saturday, according to a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Local Kansas City Chiefs fans are spending their day watching the game with family and friends to see... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The Capitol Kids, a multipurpose gym, reopened its doors on Sunday, nearly 8 months after a tornado... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS- One Kansas City Chiefs fan saved the day by driving wide receiver Tyreek Hill's grandparents to the AFC... More >>
in
FLORISSANT - Additional charges will be filed against a man accused... More >>
in
(CNN)- The US Department of Agriculture on Friday announced two new proposals that would give school nutrition professionals "more flexibility"... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - A teenager who was critically wounded during a weekend shooting in southeastern Kansas City, Missouri, has died.... More >>
in
ARNOLD, MO - A couple who had been together for nearly 65 years have died on the same day at... More >>
in
ASHLAND- Dozens of children from across mid-Missouri came together to play and learn about a potential profession at the annual... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS — Thousands of St. Louis-area families were freed from a major financial burden thanks to a charitable effort... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - With more than 450 attendees, Bur Oak brewery was packed for the fifth annual 2020 MO Bacon &... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A few days after her son was born on Super Bowl Sunday Ellen Gill learned he... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man in connection to shots fired reported on Friday night at the Walmart on Broadway,... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The owner of a tourist duck boat that sank in a Missouri... More >>
in
FULTON - Inspirational speaker and former Minor League Baseball outfielder Chris Singleton, who lost his mother in a shooting at... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city of Columbia reporter hundreds of residents were without power Friday afternoon in east central Columbia, in... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Walmart Inc. chief executive David Glass, who owned the Kansas City Royals for nearly... More >>
in
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and another winter storm. This time around it will likely all happen in one... More >>
in