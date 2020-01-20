St. Louis couple together for nearly 65 years dies on the same day

ARNOLD, MO - A couple who had been together for nearly 65 years have died on the same day at a St. Louis-area nursing home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jack and Harriet Morrison's beds were placed next to each other, allowing them to hold hands. Eighty-six-year-old Jack died first on Jan. 11, and eighty-three-year-old Harriet died later that day.

The couple went on their first date on Halloween of 1955, and they married about six months later. The couple's niece, Sue Wagener, called it a love story for the books.

Together, the couple ran and grew V-K Bus Lines while raising Wagener and their two sons.