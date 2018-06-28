St. Louis' credit rating downgraded

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis' credit rating was downgraded by a credit rating agency.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Moody's Investors Services downgraded the rating on $27.4 million of the city's outstanding general obligation bonds by one notch.

The agency also downgraded the rating on the St. Louis Municipal Finance Corporation's $123.5 million of outstanding rated lease revenue debt issued for essential purposes, as well as the rating on the corporation's $138.6 million of outstanding rated lease revenue debt for non-essential purposes.

Moody's said it attributed the St. Louis downgrade in part to the "city's weak socioeconomic profile, ... relatively narrow financial position; and a high debt burden."

St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green said in a statement Monday the downgrade is because of the agency's "revised rating's methodology."