St. Louis Crime Up Again in February

ST. LOUIS - The crime rate in St. Louis continues to be up compared to a year ago.

KMOX Radio reports that crime in the city was up in February - 10 percent higher than in February 2012. Crime in January was up 23 percent compared to a year earlier.

Police Chief Sam Dotson says there were three more murders in February than a year ago. Robberies, aggravated assaults and burglaries were all down. But rape was up 56 percent.