St. Louis, Dallas tied 3-3 heading into game 7

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Dallas Stars (43-32-7, fourth in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars are in a 3-3 series tie in the Western Conference second round. The teams meet Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The Blues won the previous matchup 4-1.

The Blues are 24-15-2 on their home ice. St. Louis has given up 43 power-play goals, killing 81.5 percent of opponent chances.

The Stars are 14-10-2 against the rest of their division. Dallas has converted on 21 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 45 power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly leads the Blues with a plus-22 in 82 games played this season. Jaden Schwartz has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 33 total goals and has totaled 80 points. Roope Hintz has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Stars: Averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Blues: Averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed).

Stars Injuries: Ben Bishop: day to day (upper body), Jamie Oleksiak: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.