St. Louis Demonstration to Support the So-Called "Jena 6"
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis demonstration is planned for noon today in front of the Old Courthouse downtown in support of the so-called Jena Six. The rally is one of several happening across the nation in support of six black teenagers in Jena, Louisiana, who were initially charged with attempted murder in the beating of a white classmate. The Reverend Al Sharpton says it could be the beginning of a new civil rights movement challenging disparities in the justice system. The six were charged after a prosecutor declined to charge three white students who hung nooses in a tree on their high school grounds. The St. Louis rally is sponsored by the Coalition for Justice, the Universal African Peoples Organization and other organizations.
