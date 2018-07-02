St. Louis Drive-By Shooting Kills Two

ST. LOUIS - Two people have died as the result of a Thursday night shooting. Jerome Robinson, 21, died soon after the shooting, and Tyrone Cartwright Jr., 17, died later in a local hospital. Robinson, Cartwright and Cartwright's sister were in a car when passengers in a red SUV shot at them, hitting Cartwright in the neck. Police said Robinson drove away but the SUV pulled alongside and its passengers shot both victims several times, although Cartwright's sister was not hit. No arrests have been made.