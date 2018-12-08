St. Louis ex-principal charged in pregnant partner's death

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis middle school principal accused of paying a friend to kill his pregnant girlfriend has been charged in her death.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cornelius Green was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the March 24 killing of Jocelyn Peters.

His bail is set at $3 million.

Peters was seven months pregnant when she was found fatally shot in her apartment.

The district attorney's office says Green found Peters' body and that he was the father of her unborn child.

Court documents say Green paid his childhood friend, Phillip J. Cutler, to kill Peters. Cutler is also charged with two counts each of murder and armed criminal action in Peters' death.