St. Louis explosion prompts 3 wrongful-death suits

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives of two of four people killed when a steam-filled tank weighing nearly 2,000 pounds (900 kilograms) exploded at a St. Louis box plant and flew onto a building are suing the plant.

The April 3 explosion inside the Loy-Lange Box Co. plant killed a worker there. The tank then flew into nearby Faultless Healthcare Linen, killing Christopher Watkins, Tonya Gonzalez-Suarez and Clifford Lee.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Watkins' father and sister are suing Loy-Lange, alleging insufficient care and caution in maintaining the tank.

In another lawsuit, seven Lee siblings allege Lange-Loy failed to properly maintain, inspect or repair the steam tank and equipment, and failed to train employees. Lee's brother, James Lee, has filed a similar lawsuit.

Loy-Lange hasn't filed responses to the lawsuits.