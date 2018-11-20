St. Louis Federal Reserve Hosts Student Loan Symposium

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis is hosting a daylong discussion on the growing crisis of student loan debt.

The Fed's Center for Household Financial Stability will hold the symposium Monday at its downtown headquarters. Speakers include national higher education experts as well as college administrators and financial planners.

The bank says the average student loan debt among borrowers ages 25 to 34 in Missouri has increased about 120 percent since 2005. The growth rate is even higher among young borrowers in Illinois.

The event is entitled "Generation Debt: The Promise, Perils and Future of Student Loans." More information is available online, and advance registration will be accepted through Wednesday