St. Louis Fire Extinguished
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A fire that erupted in St. Louis when gas company crews were working to find a gas leak has been extinguished. No injuries or major damage was reported.
Firefighters from St. Louis and University City responded to the blaze on Thursday afternoon. Emergency workers evacuated residents near the fire, which began when Laclede Gas workers were trying to locate a leak that a resident reported.
Laclede Gas spokeswoman Jessica Willingham said the fire had been extinguished Thursday evening. She said the only damage was to a backhoe.
