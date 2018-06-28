St. Louis Firefighter Burned Battling Blaze

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis firefighter is recovering after suffering burns while fighting a blaze on the city's north side.

KMOV-TV reports that the fire broke out just before 5:30 a.m. Friday in a two-story home. Fire officials believe it began in the basement and spread to the rest of the home, though the cause remains under investigation.

The residents got out safely. The injured firefighter was treated at a hospital and released.