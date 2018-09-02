St. Louis Firefighters Rescue Puppy from Drain

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A puppy is alive and recovering after St. Louis firefighters rescued the dog from a drainage pipe.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the rescue happened Sunday morning. Fire officials say the owner was walking the puppy on a leash when the dog fell into a drainage pipe on a sidewalk that was not covered properly.

Firefighters lowered a noose 26 feet down the foot-wide pipe to get it around the body of the puppy and pull the dog to freedom. The owner was able to take home the dog afterward.