St. Louis former prosecutor gets probation

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis city prosecutor has been sentenced to probation for helping cover up a police detective's beating of a handcuffed man.

Bliss Barber Worrell pleaded guilty in October to misprision of a felony, or helping conceal a crime. She admitted failing to tell officials what she knew about the attack. She also admitted helping file a bogus charge against the victim.

She was sentenced Thursday to 18 months on probation and 140 hours of community service.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Worrell testified Tuesday against the former officer, Thomas A. Carroll, who was sentenced Wednesday to more than four years in federal prison for violating the man's civil rights when he beat him at a police station in 2014.