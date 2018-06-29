St. Louis Gateway Arch museum closing, free admission ending

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A visit to the Gateway Arch in St. Louis will no longer be free to most visitors.

The monument's Museum of Westward Expansion is closing Tuesday. It had been a free attraction at the Arch and welcomed walk-in visitors.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that beginning March 2, an entry-only ticket or a tram ticket will be required to enter the Arch. The entry-only tickets are free for those younger than 16 and $3 for others.

The National Park Service says the museum will be replaced by new exhibits and visitor experiences. The project is expected to be completed by spring 2017.

The visitor center at the Arch will be closed while the new museum exhibits are installed.