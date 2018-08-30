St. Louis Gay Pride Parade Celebrates Marriages

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A weekend gay pride parade in St. Louis had added significance for many participants after the city issued marriage licenses to four same-sex couples in a challenge to the state's constitutional ban on such unions.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 39-year couple Richard Eaton and John Durnell joined Mayor Francis Slay Sunday as he rode in in a 1959 Chevrolet Impala convertible at the annual St. Louis PrideFest parade.

The parade came just days after Slay presided over four marriage ceremonies at his City Hall office. Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster is challenging the city's move in state court. The parade was one of dozens held around the country to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots, credited with launching the modern gay rights movement.