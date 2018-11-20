St. Louis Gets $1M from Feds to Help Homeless

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The city of St. Louis has an extra $1 million in federal money for homeless services after receiving a $1.25 million mental health grant earlier this year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the money from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development continues a 10-year city effort begun in 2005 and known as the BEACH project. That stands for Beginning of the End: Abolishing Chronic Homelessness.

Mayor Francis Slay says the new grants put St. Louis "on the cusp of ending chronic homelessness." Officials estimate there are about 178 chronically homeless people in the city.

Chronic homeless is defined as having a disabling condition and being continuously homeless for at least one year or experiencing four episodes of homelessness over the previous three years.