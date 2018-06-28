St. Louis Girl Dies After Vehicle Runs Over Her

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A toddler is dead in north St. Louis County after a family member accidently backed over the girl with a sports utility vehicle.

Television station KMOV reports that 2-year-old Cortae Jones died after the accident Thursday in her own driveway.

Officials say the girl had managed to get outside her house on her own, and an older cousin did not see her in the blind zone of the vehicle while backing up.