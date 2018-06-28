St. Louis gives preference to veterans on city jobs

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Veterans will get preferential treatment when applying for jobs with the city of St. Louis, now that Mayor Francis Slay has signed a bill into law.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the mayor on Monday signed the measure championed by Alderman Jeffrey Boyd. The proposal was approved by voters in November.

The new law give preferences to honorably discharged members of the armed services who successfully pass examinations for civil service positions.