St. Louis Group Seeks Out Homeless in the Cold

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The onset of cold weather means that volunteers with Winter Outreach in St. Louis have sprung into action.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the grassroots organization offers eight temporary shelters with a combined 100 beds or so to help the homeless when the temperatures turn cold.

Volunteers drive and walk around the city and St. Louis County, seeking out those in need of shelter. The organization also shuttles people to shelters from the Bridge, a feeding program at Centenary United Methodist Church downtown.

The Housing Resource Center in St. Louis said that 14,155 people requested shelter through the city and St. Louis County through the end of November, but nearly three-fourths of them were unable to be referred to an open space.