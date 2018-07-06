St. Louis Gunman was Somali Immigrant

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Friends say a St. Louis businessman who killed three employees before turning the gun on himself who had lingering anger years after the divorce from his first wife.

They also say that 59-year-old Ahmed Dirir (DUR'-ur) was an intelligent man and that the Somali immigrant was quick to reach out to other new-arriving Somalis.

Police say Dirir walked into his business, AK Home Health Care LLC, on Thursday, got into a brief argument, and then shot his three employees. Killed were 44-year-old Khadra Muse (KAH'-druh myoos) of Olivette, Missouri, 29-year-old Seaeed Abdulla (SAH'-eed ahb-DOO'-luh) of St. Louis, and 54-year-old Bernice Solomon-Redd of East St. Louis, Illinois.