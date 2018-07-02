St. Louis has removed Confederacy-related street

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Just months after dismantling a Confederate memorial, the city of St. Louis has torn up a related street that surrounds where the monument once stood.

The St.Louis-Post Dispatch reports that workers began plowing over Confederate Drive on Monday. The street loops around Forest Park, where the Confederate Monument stood before it was moved to the Missouri Civil War Museum in June.

A spokesman for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says tearing up the street is part of a longstanding park plan and that it would've happened regardless of the debate over the monument. He says the city plans to replace the street with greenery.

The uprooting comes as city and state officials across the country call for the removal of monuments or tributes to the Confederacy.