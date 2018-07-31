St. Louis holds annual Pridefest parade in downtown

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Crowds lined the streets of downtown St. Louis for the 37th annual Pridefest parade.

Mayor Francis Slay on Sunday walked in the lead of the parade, which also included the police chief, the fire chief, about 170 floats, drag queens and a marching band that played the Budweiser theme.

Slay, who hasn't missed a Pridefest in his four terms in office, said before starting the parade that his sister, Monietta, married her longtime partner, Jennifer Black, during a ceremony Saturday in the mayor's office.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that before the parade, there was also a commemoration for the 49 people killed at the Pulse club in Orlando on June 12. People held the names of each victim and an American flag and gave a few brief speeches.