St. Louis home to aid ex-prostitutes

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Starting next year, the Magdalene home in north St. Louis will house a small group of women who have survived the horror of sex trafficking.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Christine McDonald has spent months visiting prisons searching for women who have survived a life of prostitution, just as she did. They will be the first residents of the Magdalene home.

The women will live there two years and will have access to free food, health care, counseling and job training.

McDonald was a prostitute for 20 years in Kansas City, Missouri. After one particularly violent night, she knew she had to get out.

Now, she wants to help other women escape such a life.

The 10,000-square-foot home will house 7-10 women when it opens in April.