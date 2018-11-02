St. Louis homeless camp known as 'Tent City' shut down

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An area in St. Louis that is home to the some of the city's homeless and known as Tent City has been shut down.

KMOX-AM reports the area just south of the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge closed on Monday.

St. Louis Human Services Director Eddie Roth says discussions with the homeless who stay in Tent City began in January, when they were notified by the city the area was being closed and they would have to relocate.

Roth says nonprofits and faith groups have helped to find places for the homeless to relocate. Some have been able to get apartments. Four pregnant women agreed to go to a women's shelter.

According to Roth, about 10 of the homeless men told the city they planned to find their own accommodations.