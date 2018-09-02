St. Louis homeless shelter faces closure

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A reverend who heads a homeless shelter in downtown St. Louis facing closure says he doesn't plan on scaling back operations.

The St. Louis Board of Public Service on Tuesday voted to shutter the New Life Evangelistic Center's shelter on May 12 unless it reduces occupancy.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the shelter's occupancy permit allows up to 32 beds. City leaders say that many nights the shelter holds up to 300 people.

The Rev. Larry Rice directs the center and says he wants to appeal the ruling. He says the center provides a needed service.

Some nearby residents say the center is a "nuisance" and draws homeless people from other areas, leading to crime.