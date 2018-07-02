St. Louis homeless shelter told to meet regulations

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A shelter for the homeless in downtown St. Louis can stay open for now, but a city board is demanding changes.

The St. Louis Board of Public Service ruled Tuesday that the New Life Evangelistic Center's shelter will close effective May 12 unless it complies with regulations. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the occupancy permit allows up to 32 beds. City leaders say that many nights, the shelter holds up to 300 people.

The center is operated by the Rev. Larry Rice, who has often been at odds with city leaders.

Some who live and work near the New Life center have been increasingly concerned about sporadic violence and the impact the center has on development in the area.

Rice says the center serves an important need.