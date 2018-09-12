St. Louis Homicide Suspects Arrested

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two people wanted for questioning in a Jefferson County murder investigation are arrested at a hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas. Investigators say the two called a relative and said they were checking in to the facility. That relative then called Little Rock authorities. On Wednesday, a neighbor discovered the body of 73-year-old Bill York on the front porch of his home in Festus. Jefferson County Sheriff Oliver "Glenn" Boyer said York was shot at least one time in the head and was stabbed at least once. Jefferson County investigators believe the two suspects took York's car.