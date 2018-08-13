St. Louis homicide total tops 100

ST. LOUIS (AP) - With nearly three months to go before the end of the year, St. Louis has already recorded more than 100 homicides in 2014.

KMOV-TV reports that 103 homicides have been reported, a 30 percent increase over the same period a year ago. The report notes, however, that overall crime in the city is down 10 percent in 2014.

Police Chief Sam Dotson and Mayor Francis Slay are calling for tougher mandatory sentences for convicted gun offenders as part of the effort to stop the killings.

Police say rapes are down 16 percent, larceny is down 15 percent and total property crime is down 12 percent.