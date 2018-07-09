St. Louis hosting Summit of Conservative Women

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A wide range of conservative speakers are in St. Louis along with hundreds of women attending an event known as the Smart Girl Summit.

The two-day conference of Tea Party and conservative women runs through Saturday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

The long list of scheduled speakers includes Republican presidential hopeful Herman Cain, website entrepreneur and author Andrew Breitbart, Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder and longtime activist Phyllis Schlafly.

Organizers say the conference will offer training and will include a straw poll to examine the political preferences of attendees.