St. Louis' iconic Gateway Arch poised for 50th birthday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The towering, shimmering Gateway Arch that's St. Louis' famously defining feature is about to celebrate a monumental anniversary.

A half-century ago on Wednesday, crews in 1965 installed the final stainless steel section at the apex of the 630-foot-tall tribute to President Thomas Jefferson and the pioneers for whom St. Louis served as a gateway to the West.

Mayor Francis Slay and other dignitaries plan to commemorate that moment with a ceremony. And at the Missouri History Museum on Wednesday morning, workers who helped build the arch will offer their recollections during a public discussion.

The arch opened to visitors in 1967. The National Park Service says it drew roughly 2 million visitors last year

Wednesday's celebrations come as the landmark and its grounds undergo an ambitious $380 million renovation.