St. Louis inmates complain about conditions amid coronavirus

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Inmates say conditions at St. Louis jails are unsanitary and ripe for coronavirus to spread.

ArchCity Defenders and Close the Workhouse campaign on Thursday released audio recordings and sworn statements from inmates. They say social distancing guidelines are not being followed and there's not enough masks or hand sanitizer.

One inmate says he was put in a cell with blood and mucous on the walls and wasn't given disinfectant to clean it.

St. Louis Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass in a statement said he’s unaware of such claims. He says the jails are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.