St. Louis jail inmate critically injured after attack

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 27-year-old St. Louis jail inmate is hospitalized in critical condition after being found beaten in his cell.

Authorities say a cellmate found the man Saturday night at the St. Louis City Justice Center. The victim's name has not been released, but his relatives told local media they're getting little information about the incident. Several of them rallied Wednesday outside the jail, demanding answers.

Court records show that the inmate was jailed facing a robbery charge. Police say he was unable to say who attacked him.

St. Louis Division of Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass says the attack is under investigation by both police and his office.