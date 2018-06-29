St. Louis judge dismisses suit against car-ride service Lyft

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the ride-hailing service Lyft.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports reports that a judge also lifted an injunction Tuesday that barred Lyft from operating in St. Louis and St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Taxicab Commission sued in April 2014 when Lyft began operating in St. Louis without authorization. The company's drivers were ticketed and a judge shut it down after a few days.

There's no set payment for Lyft users. They're encouraged, but not required, to make a donation.

This fall, the commission created an addition to its code to regulate "transportation network companies" such as Lyft. That led Lyft to ask that the lawsuit be dismissed.

The taxicab commission says Lyft still needs a certification from the group.