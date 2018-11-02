St. Louis judge finds felon within rights to be armed under

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis judge has tossed a gun possession charge after ruling that a convicted felon had the right to be armed under a newly enacted amendment to the state constitution.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Judge Robert Dierker ruled Friday in the case of Raymond Robinson. The 55-year-old has a prior conviction on a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon, for carrying a concealed weapon in 2003, and served time in prison.

The Missouri amendment that passed last year declares the right to keep and bear arms "unalienable" and subjects laws restricting gun rights to "strict scrutiny."

Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce has pledged an appeal. Her office said roughly 300 felon-in-possession charges are filed in St. Louis each year "to get dangerous felons disarmed."