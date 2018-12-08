St. Louis judge weighs settlement in 'junk faxes' lawsuit

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis is weighing whether to sign off on a $1.6 million settlement to a class-action lawsuit involving tens of thousands of unsolicited faxes.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the proposed settlement could amount to up to $180 per copy for dental businesses that claimed Indiana-based Zimmer Dental Inc. sent the unwanted faxes.

Zimmer sells dental implants and other products. The company denies any wrongdoing as part of the settlement of the 2015 lawsuit filed by a dental office in the St. Louis suburb of Sunset Hills.

As part of the settlement proposal, the plaintiffs' lawyers will receive more than $533,000.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie White told attorneys during a hearing Thursday that he'd take the settlement under advisement.