St. Louis Jury Hung in Murder Trial

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A jury in St. Louis has been unable to reach a verdict in the trial of two St. Louis men accused of killing a woman who was caught in their crossfire.

The jury announced Friday they were hung on the charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, for 21-year-old Ronnie Mottley and 22-year-old Bernard Dorris.

The two men were accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old Patrice Thimes. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Thimes was in her car when she was killed in 2011. Authorities said she was struck in the temple by a stray bullet.

The defendants' lawyers told jurors Thursday that witnesses were mistaken or lied to police.

Assistant Circuit Attorney Don Tyson says his office is considering its next steps in the case.