St. Louis Jury Rules in Favor of Taser in Suit

ST. LOUIS - A jury in St. Louis has sided with Taser International in a civil lawsuit claiming the company failed to properly warn of its devices' dangers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the circuit court jurors deliberated seven hours before delivering a verdict Thursday in the week-and-a-half-long trial.

The suit was filed on behalf of Colin Fahy of St. Louis, who was 17 when he went into cardiac arrest after police officers stunned him with a Taser at his home during a 2007 domestic disturbance call. He suffered long-term brain damage.

Lawyers for Fahy cited studies on pigs in 2005 and 2006 showing a Taser shot to the chest could interfere with a heart's rhythm.

But lawyers for Scottsdale, Arizona-based Taser said none of the studies showed resulting cardiac arrest.