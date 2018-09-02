St. Louis, Kansas City Rank High in Volunteerism

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A new report says the St. Louis and Kansas City areas are among nation's most generous metro regions when it comes to volunteering.

The Volunteering and Civic Life in America report released Monday ranked the St. Louis metropolitan area eighth and the Kansas City region 11th for volunteer service in 2012. Minneapolis-St. Paul ranked No. 1 among cities, followed by Rochester, N.Y.

Missouri as a whole ranked 15th among states. Utah was No. 1, followed by Minnesota.

The report says about one-third of residents in Missouri's two largest metro areas did some form of volunteering in 2012.

The report was released by the Corporation for National and Community Service.