St. Louis lawyer disbarred after misusing client's money

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has disbarred a St. Louis attorney accused of misusing $2,500 of his client's money.

Sean E. Bryant lost his license Tuesday. Authorities said Bryant was representing a man in 2015 who was jailed in St. Louis County for probation violation in a case involving late child-support payments.

Authorities said the man's wife gave Bryant $6,000 that was supposed to pay the Family Support Payment Center in order for the man to be released from jail, but Bryant never deposited the money. Officials said a check written to the payment center bounced and authorities found out about the issue because of an overdraft notice from the bank.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Bryant told the court earlier this month that he used his client's money on alcohol and drugs.

The $2,500 has been repaid.