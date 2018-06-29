St. Louis Lawyer Named City License Collector

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis lawyer who has worked as an assistant Missouri attorney general as well as the city's Circuit Court clerk has been appointed as city license collector.

Gov. Jay Nixon on Friday announced the appointment of Mavis T. Thompson. She succeeds Michael McMillan, who resigned.

Thompson is a University of Missouri law school graduate who serves on the state's Division of Employment Security Appeals Tribunal. She has also worked as a city attorney for Berkeley and Wellston and as circuit clerk for the 22nd Judicial Court.