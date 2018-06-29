St. Louis Man Accused of Abusing Woman

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 35-year-old St. Louis man faces several felonies accusing him of sexually abusing a woman he held captive since mid-October.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports charges filed Thursday against Clifton A. Wilkes include kidnapping, rape and sodomy and assault.

St. Louis police say in court documents they believe Wilkes and the 27-year-old woman were involved in a relationship. Police say he brought her to his apartment Oct. 15 and locked her in his bedroom when he left the apartment. Police say she escaped Wednesday and ran for help.

Neighbors said they occasionally saw Wilkes and the woman walking together in the neighborhood.

Online court records don't list a lawyer for Wilkes, who's jailed on $500,000 cash bail.