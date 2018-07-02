St. Louis man accused of child kidnapping

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) — A 21-year-old man is facing kidnapping charges for the alleged abduction of a 13-year-old girl.

Police say the girl was reported missing from her St. Louis County school Thursday morning. She was found Saturday night.

Prosecutors on Sunday charged 21-year-old Shaquan Smith with one count of child kidnapping. He is jailed on $150,000 cash-only bond.

Police say Smith removed the girl from the school without approval. They were seen running away from the school building.

Smith was being sought by police for probation violation. He had previous convictions for burglaries and theft of a firearm.